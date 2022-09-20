SEND MORE, WE NEED THEM:

In a one-story house a few blocks from downtown Bennington, Mary Jan spends several hours a week fashioning brightly colored yarn into winter scarves or bath mitts. Her hand-knit creations are sold at a couple of stores in the county.





Two days a week, she also works at a local food manufacturer, helping make packaged snacks.





Mary Jan, 35, is still getting used to earning an income. Until August 2021, when her family fled Afghanistan, she'd been a stay-at-home wife and mother of three. Now, her part-time jobs fill some of her free time, but most importantly, they augment her husband's salary as the family builds a new life in America.