September 7, 2022
ONE ECONOMY TO RULE THEM ALL:
GOP leaders at a literal loss for words about Biden-era job growth (Steve Benen, 9/06/22, MSNBC)
Late last week, Americans received more great employment news: The economy added another 315,000 jobs in August, bringing the total for the year to 3.5 million jobs, with several months to go. This is a total more in line with what we'd expect to see in a full year, not eight months into the year. It also outpaces any individual year from Donald Trump's term.But wouldn't you know it, GOP leaders on the Hill responded to the job numbers by saying literally nothing about the good news. No press releases, no tweets and no public comments. They literally found themselves speechless.
It's inherently queer the way folks root against the American economy depending on who's in office to get credit for it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 7, 2022 12:00 AM