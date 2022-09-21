NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

On September 3, Cynthia Hughes, founder of the Patriot Freedom project, regaled the crowd at Donald Trump's "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with the plight of her nephew, Tim Hale-Cusanelli. Poor Tim, who once served in the Navy, had been convicted for his role in the January 6 insurrection. The story of his "mistreatment" drew moans from the sympathetic audience.





Hughes did not mention that Navy investigators found 34 former colleagues who reported that Hale-Cusanelli had expressed "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities, and women." One recollected Hale-Cusanelli's practice of asking new colleagues if they were Jewish. Another remembered him saying Jews "are ruining everything and did not belong here," and yet another recalled him saying, "Hitler should have finished the job." Hale-Cusanelli has been photographed wearing a distinctive Hitlerian mustache. His passion for genocidal antisemitism developed into a passion for a right-wing putsch attempt, and now he has become essentially a martyr figure championed by the Republican Party's leader.



