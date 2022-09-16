NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





You can tell how Republicans view illegal immigrants by the clownish thuggery in which two of their most revered governors are currently engaged. After arresting (kidnapping might be a better term) immigrants for violating sacred federal laws against illegal entry, DeSantis and Abbott then have them involuntarily transported to Washington, D.C., or Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where the transporters then dump them.





In other words, sort of like transporting cattle from Texas to Colorado or oranges from Florida to New York. That's how Republicans view immigrants who have violated their sacred illegal-entry law -- as sub-human, much as they viewed people in North Vietnam and North Korea back in the 1950s and 1960s.





But the fact is that these are real people, not animals or sub-humans. They are people who are fleeing their homeland to save their lives in the hope of coming to the United States to survive, live, work, and prosper. They find themselves not only being arrested (i.e., kidnapped) but then involuntarily transported to places thousands of miles away, without even being informed where they are being forcibly taken.





Many of these immigrants are from Venezuela. That's one of the countries on which the U.S. government, with the full support of Republicans, has imposed a brutal set of economic sanctions. The sanctions target the Venezuelan people with death and impoverishment, with the aim of achieving regime change.