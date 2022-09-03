NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel. He attempted to shoot Kirchner point-blank outside her Buenos Aires home, but the loaded handgun he aimed at her face apparently failed to go off.





Montiel posted images of himself on Instagram posing in front of a mirror, showing off his tattoos. On his elbow is a black sun symbol, called schwarze sonne in German, according to the Spanish news outlet El Pais.





The emblem is also known as the sonnenrad, or sun wheel. It was used in Nazi Germany and has been adopted by neo-Nazis.



