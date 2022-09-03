September 3, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Man who attempted to assassinate Argentine vice president has Nazi tattoo (Times of Israel, 9/02/22, Times of Israel)
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel. He attempted to shoot Kirchner point-blank outside her Buenos Aires home, but the loaded handgun he aimed at her face apparently failed to go off.Montiel posted images of himself on Instagram posing in front of a mirror, showing off his tattoos. On his elbow is a black sun symbol, called schwarze sonne in German, according to the Spanish news outlet El Pais.The emblem is also known as the sonnenrad, or sun wheel. It was used in Nazi Germany and has been adopted by neo-Nazis.The symbol has been used by white supremacist and neo-Nazi mass shooters in the past. Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people in May in Buffalo, New York, had the black sun emblazoned on his gear. Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019, had the symbol on his vest.
