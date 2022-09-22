NEIGHBOR LOVE:

Wisconsin's Democratic governor Tony Evers said he considers illegal immigrants to be "Wisconsinites" just as much as lawful residents, according to newly unearthed video from 2019.





During a speech to the Voces de la Frontera's Migration is Beautiful Masquerade Gala in 2019, Evers said he does not differentiate between illegal immigrants and lawful residents of Wisconsin.





"No matter your immigration status, if you call Wisconsin home, you're a Wisconsinite," Evers told the group.