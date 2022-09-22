September 22, 2022
NEIGHBOR LOVE:
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers: Illegal Immigrants Are Still 'Wisconsinites' (Alana Goodman, September 22, 2022, Free Beacon)
Wisconsin's Democratic governor Tony Evers said he considers illegal immigrants to be "Wisconsinites" just as much as lawful residents, according to newly unearthed video from 2019.During a speech to the Voces de la Frontera's Migration is Beautiful Masquerade Gala in 2019, Evers said he does not differentiate between illegal immigrants and lawful residents of Wisconsin."No matter your immigration status, if you call Wisconsin home, you're a Wisconsinite," Evers told the group.
What else would you call them?
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 22, 2022 5:40 PM
