MORE, FASTER:

In an interview with CNBC's Yasmin Khorram, the governor said the state's electricity demand almost reached a record 52,000 megawatts during the heat wave, and that California's effort to accelerate the transition to clean energy has put roughly 4,000 megawatts on the grid that were not available two years ago.





"That only reinforces that we've got to not just keep up, we've got to jump ahead of Mother Nature, and move this transition forward more aggressively," Newsom said. "And we are committed to do that."