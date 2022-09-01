MONEY FOR NOTHIN':

The U.S. robotics industry is booming, partly thanks to the nation's record labor shortage.





Despite recession warnings and fears of an inevitable economic collapse, America in 2022 is full of jobs, it's just that nobody wants to take them.





In 2021, the U.S. added 3.8 million jobs, an "unprecedented" number according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.





But since then, labor participation has declined sharply, with around 3.4 million fewer workers participating in the job market than immediately before the pandemic, according to the chamber.





Companies of all shapes and sizes have struggled to cope with the mounting labor shortage, and have seemingly tried everything to remedy it, from reducing operating hours to offering employees previously unheard-of perks.





Now new data suggests that American companies are leaning more on something else to combat the lack of human workers: robots.