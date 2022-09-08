MAYBE DON'T GET YOUR MEDICAL ADVICE FROM THE lEFT/rIGHT?:

Coronavirus vaccines dramatically reduce the occurrence of long COVID, new Israeli research has shown.





All ten of the most common long COVID symptoms were reduced by at least 50 percent among people who had at least two vaccine shots, the peer-reviewed study found. The reduction in shortness of breath, for example, was 80%. [..]





"This is really the cherry on the top of the cake -- a benefit of vaccination that wasn't anticipated," Prof. Michael Edelstein, a Bar Ilan University epidemiologist who led the study, told The Times of Israel.





"We've known for a long time that vaccination reduces the severity of COVID-19 illness," he added. "We are starting to see evidence there is even more benefit, namely protection against unpleasant -- and sometimes life-altering -- long COVID symptoms. So there is now an extra reason to get vaccinated, if you ever needed one."