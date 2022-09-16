MAGA IS AS MAGA DOES:

Robert Keith Packer's sister asked people not to judge him by his cover, a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt. A prosecutor said he was wearing a Nazi SS T-shirt underneath.





The revelation of what Packer, a 57-year-old Virginia pipefitter, was wearing on Jan. 6, 2021, came Thursday when a federal judge sentenced him to 75 days for his role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol spurred by former President Donald Trump's false claims that he had won reelection.





The sweatshirt, which became a symbol of the rioters' ties to white supremacist movements, was "incredibly offensive," U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said before handing down the sentence.