LONG LIVE THE KING:





In the plans that exist for the death of the Queen - and there are many versions, held by Buckingham Palace, the government and the BBC - most envisage that she will die after a short illness. Her family and doctors will be there. When the Queen Mother passed away on the afternoon of Easter Saturday, in 2002, at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, she had time to telephone friends to say goodbye, and to give away some of her horses. In these last hours, the Queen's senior doctor, a gastroenterologist named Professor Huw Thomas, will be in charge. He will look after his patient, control access to her room and consider what information should be made public. The bond between sovereign and subjects is a strange and mostly unknowable thing. A nation's life becomes a person's, and then the string must break.





There will be bulletins from the palace - not many, but enough. "The Queen is suffering from great physical prostration, accompanied by symptoms which cause much anxiety," announced Sir James Reid, Queen Victoria's physician, two days before her death in 1901. "The King's life is moving peacefully towards its close," was the final notice issued by George V's doctor, Lord Dawson, at 9.30pm on the night of 20 January 1936. Not long afterwards, Dawson injected the king with 750mg of morphine and a gram of cocaine - enough to kill him twice over - in order to ease the monarch's suffering, and to have him expire in time for the printing presses of the Times, which rolled at midnight.





Her eyes will be closed and Charles will be king. His siblings will kiss his hands. The first official to deal with the news will be Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen's private secretary, a former diplomat who was given a second knighthood in 2014, in part for planning her succession.





Geidt will contact the prime minister. The last time a British monarch died, 65 years ago, the demise of George VI was conveyed in a code word, "Hyde Park Corner", to Buckingham Palace, to prevent switchboard operators from finding out. For Elizabeth II, the plan for what happens next is known as "London Bridge." The prime minister will be woken, if she is not already awake, and civil servants will say "London Bridge is down" on secure lines. From the Foreign Office's Global Response Centre, at an undisclosed location in the capital, the news will go out to the 15 governments outside the UK where the Queen is also the head of state, and the 36 other nations of the Commonwealth for whom she has served as a symbolic figurehead - a face familiar in dreams and the untidy drawings of a billion schoolchildren - since the dawn of the atomic age.





For a time, she will be gone without our knowing it. The information will travel like the compressional wave ahead of an earthquake, detectable only by special equipment. Governors general, ambassadors and prime ministers will learn first. Cupboards will be opened in search of black armbands, three-and-a-quarter inches wide, to be worn on the left arm.





The rest of us will find out more quickly than before. On 6 February 1952, George VI was found by his valet at Sandringham at 7.30am. The BBC did not broadcast the news until 11.15am, almost four hours later. When Princess Diana died at 4am local time at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris on 31 August 1997, journalists accompanying the former foreign secretary, Robin Cook, on a visit to the Philippines knew within 15 minutes. For many years the BBC was told about royal deaths first, but its monopoly on broadcasting to the empire has gone now. When the Queen dies, the announcement will go out as a newsflash to the Press Association and the rest of the world's media simultaneously. At the same instant, a footman in mourning clothes will emerge from a door at Buckingham Palace, cross the dull pink gravel and pin a black-edged notice to the gates. While he does this, the palace website will be transformed into a sombre, single page, showing the same text on a dark background.





Screens will glow. There will be tweets. At the BBC, the "radio alert transmission system" (Rats), will be activated - a cold war-era alarm designed to withstand an attack on the nation's infrastructure. Rats, which is also sometimes referred to as "royal about to snuff it", is a near mythical part of the intricate architecture of ritual and rehearsals for the death of major royal personalities that the BBC has maintained since the 1930s. Most staff have only ever seen it work in tests; many have never seen it work at all. "Whenever there is a strange noise in the newsroom, someone always asks, 'Is that the Rats?' Because we don't know what it sounds like," one regional reporter told me.





All news organisations will scramble to get films on air and obituaries online. At the Guardian, the deputy editor has a list of prepared stories pinned to his wall. The Times is said to have 11 days of coverage ready to go. At Sky News and ITN, which for years rehearsed the death of the Queen substituting the name "Mrs Robinson", calls will go out to royal experts who have already signed contracts to speak exclusively on those channels. "I am going to be sitting outside the doors of the Abbey on a hugely enlarged trestle table commentating to 300 million Americans about this," one told me.





For people stuck in traffic, or with Heart FM on in the background, there will only be the subtlest of indications, at first, that something is going on. Britain's commercial radio stations have a network of blue "obit lights", which is tested once a week and supposed to light up in the event of a national catastrophe. When the news breaks, these lights will start flashing, to alert DJs to switch to the news in the next few minutes and to play inoffensive music in the meantime. Every station, down to hospital radio, has prepared music lists made up of "Mood 2" (sad) or "Mood 1" (saddest) songs to reach for in times of sudden mourning. "If you ever hear Haunted Dancehall (Nursery Remix) by Sabres of Paradise on daytime Radio 1, turn the TV on," wrote Chris Price, a BBC radio producer, for the Huffington Post in 2011. "Something terrible has just happened."





Having plans in place for the death of leading royals is a practice that makes some journalists uncomfortable. "There is one story which is deemed to be so much more important than others," one former Today programme producer complained to me. For 30 years, BBC news teams were hauled to work on quiet Sunday mornings to perform mock storylines about the Queen Mother choking on a fishbone. There was once a scenario about Princess Diana dying in a car crash on the M4.