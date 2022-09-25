KURDISTAN IS A NATION:

The small Kurdish city of Oshnavieh reportedly fell to protesters when local security forces retreated after days of intense fighting, the editor of a Kurdish news site said.





"Since last night, Oshnavieh has been governed by the people," a Kurdish official, Hussein Yazdanpana, said in an interview, adding that women had thrown off their mandatory headscarves in celebration.





"The liberation has far-reaching consequences for other cities," he said, describing the town as a gateway to other Kurdish areas of Iran.



