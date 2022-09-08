September 8, 2022
KERMIT GOSNELL HAD A STORAGE ISSUE TOO:
Marco Rubio downplays classified docs scandal as a 'storage' issue (Steve Benen, 9/06/22, MSNBC)
Six years ago, Sen. Marco Rubio repeatedly warned Americans that Donald Trump was so "dangerous" that he couldn't be trusted with highly sensitive national security secrets. As it turns out, the Florida Republican was right: Trump brought classified materials to his unsecure country club and refused to give them back, apparently putting our national security at risk.
