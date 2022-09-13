IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

Jason T. Schofield, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections commissioner, was arrested outside his residence Tuesday morning by the FBI and charged with fraudulently obtaining and processing absentee ballots last year using personal information of at least eight voters without their permission, according to an indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court.





The indictment handed up last week -- and unsealed Tuesday during his arraignment -- charges Schofield with 12 felony counts of unlawful possession and use of a means of identification.