IT'S ALWAYS A BAD DAY TO BE A LUDDITE:

It is perhaps of deep significance that Senator Matt Canavan, the former resources minister often mocked for his coal miner cosplay on Twitter, now describes and pictures himself on that social media platform as merely "soccer dad."





Good for him. It's an unimpeachable claim that it is to be admired, unlike his repeated insistence that Australia should build new coal generators. He appears to have dropped that idea and instead gone the way of so many other coal advocates, and switched his allegiance to nuclear.