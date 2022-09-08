IT'S A RICO CASE:

Longtime Trump ally and former White House adviser Stephen Bannon handed himself over to New York state prosecutors on Thursday.





Bannon, 68, reported to the Manhattan District attorney's office a little after 9 a.m. The office confirmed his pending indictment. He faces criminal charges for his role in a group that raised $25 million to build a wall along the border with Mexico, but which federal prosecutors said defrauded donors for the group's own enrichment instead.