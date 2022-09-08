September 8, 2022
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Steve Bannon surrenders to Manhattan DA (JULIAN SHEN-BERRO, 09/08/2022, Politico)
Longtime Trump ally and former White House adviser Stephen Bannon handed himself over to New York state prosecutors on Thursday.Bannon, 68, reported to the Manhattan District attorney's office a little after 9 a.m. The office confirmed his pending indictment. He faces criminal charges for his role in a group that raised $25 million to build a wall along the border with Mexico, but which federal prosecutors said defrauded donors for the group's own enrichment instead.
He'll finally have time to write The Rest of My Struggle...
