IT WAS JUST A MEETING OF THEIR CRT DISCUSSION GROUP...:

"You absolutely knew what you and others were doing," McFadden said Thursday, adding that Hale-Cusanelli lied during his testimony in trial when he claimed he didn't know Congress met in the Capitol, despite telling his roommate that he was just outside the House chambers during the riot.





McFadden repeatedly castigated Hale-Cusanelli for racist commentary that "normalizes violence," pointing to the recent increase of antisemitic violence in the US.





In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors argued that Hale-Cusanelli should receive 78 months behind bars and pointed to his desire for a civil war and antisemitic conspiracies, saying that Jews controlled Democrats, President Joe Biden and all of government.





"It is well-established in the record at this point that Hale-Cusanelli subscribes to White Supremacist and Nazi-Sympathizer ideologies that drive his enthusiasm for another civil war and formed the basis of this Court's pretrial determination that Hale-Cusanelli was a danger to the community," prosecutor Kathryn Fifield wrote.





"What Hale-Cusanelli was doing on January 6 was not activism," Fifield added. "It was the preamble to his civil war."