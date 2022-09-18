INFLATION IS ALWAYS A FUNCTION OF WAGES:

The biggest source of "good news that's bad news" comes from the labor market. The Federal Reserve wants to get inflation down, and in doing so wants to see aggregate income growth moderate towards the 5% per-year level from before the pandemic. So the fact that aggregate wage growth still remains elevated by pre-pandemic standards is not welcome news to them--higher income growth means higher spending growth, and higher spending growth means higher inflation. [...]





What kind of bad news could become good news based on the Fed's reaction to it? In theory, one example came hidden in last month's jobs report. Even though job growth was relatively strong, the unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.7%. That wasn't from a reduction in workers with jobs but rather from an increase in the number of people without jobs who were actively looking for work.



