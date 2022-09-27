ILL, NOT EVIL?

Former Congressman Denver Riggleman says he suspected Republican Reps. Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert "may have had serious cognitive issues," because they said such mind-boggling things during his interactions with them. [...]





During one meeting, Gohmert "promoted a conspiracy theory related to master algorithms" and said he "suspected there was a secret technology shadow-banning conservatives across all platforms," according to Riggleman, who believed this to be "crazy."





Wild Gohmert moments in the past include wondering if the National Forest Service could alter either the moon or Earth's orbit as a solution to solve climate change, claiming there was "no armed insurrection" on Jan. 6 despite a preponderance of video evidence showing rioters with makeshift weapons, and getting mad that he couldn't cook barbecue on his Congressional office balcony.





Riggleman also wrote that Gosar was a "blatant white supremacist" along with former Rep. Steve King, according to the Guardian.





"I had always bristled when I'd hear Democrats dismiss Republicans as 'racists,'" Riggleman wrote. "Now, here I was behind the curtain, seeing that some of my colleagues really seemed to hold these awful views."