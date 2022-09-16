IF WE CAN'T HAVE JEB...:

As the price of college tuition skyrockets and student loan forgiveness dominates the higher education landscape, one retiring college president looms large: Purdue University's Mitch Daniels, who famously froze tuition for each of the 11 years he held the top position.





But while the freeze has led many of the accolades and favorable news coverage about Daniels' tenure, he has done far more than keep costs low. He's also grown the student body, doubled donor revenue, and improved Purdue's national standing for the quality of its STEM programs. He's also made Purdue the center of attention and investment for major corporations. [...]





Daniels may be humble enough to leave his legacy to the judgment of others. We'd say it's clear that just as Henry Ford wasn't just a car guy and Bill Gates was far more than a computer programmer, Purdue's retiring president is far more than an educator.





He's a visionary leader.