September 29, 2022
GOOD JOB, UKRAINE!:
"It's very difficult to imagine that such a terrorist act could happen without the involvement of a state," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily press briefing.After explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage, a fourth leak was detected in the undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe on Thursday.
Now attack the rest of the infrastructure. Drive the cost of their war to unbearable levels.
