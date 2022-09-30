September 30, 2022
EVERY HOME A GRID:
Patricia Hidalgo-Gonzalez Wants to Strengthen the Grid: The UC San Diego researcher spoke at RE:WIRED Green about ways to use advanced control theory and machine learning to maximize sustainable energy sources. (Max G.Levy, 9/29/22, Wired)
[H]idalgo-Gonzalez created models to study western North America's power grid amid the uncertainty of climate change. At REAM, her team uses advanced control theory and machine learning to understand grid conditions that maximize sustainable energy sources. In a study the lab published in 2020, she was able to model the optimal way to add more renewable energy generators to the grid in the West in 2045. The model revealed when and where to install new generators, what sort of renewable tech would be best where, and the total cost.These sorts of models will be vital for grids of the future, but Hidalgo-Gonzalez notes that we're already seeing progress toward a more resilient grid. California announced plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 2035, and this year's climate bill should mean more electrified trucks and delivery vans. It's also possible all the batteries in those electric vehicles could rescue the US power grid. Rooftop solar use has grown significantly, meaning more Americans will be able to sell electricity back to the system. Individuals are moving from becoming consumers to producers, she said.
