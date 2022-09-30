EVERY HOME A GRID:

[H]idalgo-Gonzalez created models to study western North America's power grid amid the uncertainty of climate change. At REAM, her team uses advanced control theory and machine learning to understand grid conditions that maximize sustainable energy sources. In a study the lab published in 2020, she was able to model the optimal way to add more renewable energy generators to the grid in the West in 2045. The model revealed when and where to install new generators, what sort of renewable tech would be best where, and the total cost.



