DON'T LEAVE OUT NH:





He noted that he plans to use "every penny" of the $12 million that Florida legislators had allocated to relocate migrants. Further flights are "likely," and he is considering sending migrant buses like those Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have used to shuttle thousands of asylum seekers to DC, New York City, and other urban Democratic strongholds, leaving officials and nonprofit workers scrambling to accommodate the newcomers.





Getting Florida and Texas to distribute our new neighbors and employees more equitably may force us to rethink the program. There are record job openings and vacant housing; done right this is a nearly ideal solution. But, first, Joe needs to issue a blanket pardon every day for all personal immigration violations so no one has to travel back for court appearances.



Posted by Orrin Judd at September 17, 2022 6:34 PM

