CHILDREN OF ABRAHAM:

Brazilian Jews, Christians and Muslims celebrated their peaceful coexistence in Latin America's largest nation with a competition centered on one of the Middle East's signature foods.





The Hebraica Jewish club in Sao Paulo organized and hosted an inaugural Abrahamic Hummus Championship last Wednesday, timed to the United Nations' International Day of Peace. Around 150 people attended the event, and yarmulkes shared the room with keffiyehs and other types of Arab scarves.





Ariel Krok, one of the event's organizers, compared the contest to a "soccer-friendly match." Brazil is home to nearly 10 million people of Arab descent, the largest such population in the Americas, while over 100,000 Jews call Brazil home, including around 60,000 in Sao Paulo.