BUT THE MAGA MODEL SEEMED SO LIKELY TO WORK:

[T][he rigid and inflexible command structure hampering Russian forces on the battlefield can be linked back to both Putin's coup-proofing efforts and attitudes left over from the nation's Soviet past.





The blistering Ukrainian advance into Russian-held territory has invited serious questions about the conflict's conclusion. It is now reasonable to consider the looming possibility of a Russian defeat, not just in terms of their modest objective of consolidating control over the Donbas region, but across the entire conflict.





Even given the widely acknowledged and extensive list of Russian military problems, the pace of the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive might come as a surprise to many. It is particularly telling that Russia has failed to effectively marshal its forces to address the Ukrainian advance.





While Russian forces may be able to regroup and offer limited resistance, they will struggle to overcome the trauma that Ukraine has inflicted on Russia's command-and-control infrastructure.





At the moment, Russian military leadership is in crisis. The Ukrainian military has managed to overwhelm its forces, not only physically but intellectually as well.





The success of the Kharkiv counteroffensive is rooted in the deception of Russian intelligence that caused them to redeploy their forces at the critical moment.