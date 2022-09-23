AUTO-EROTIC ASPHYXIATING HIMSELF:

Hannity presses on, agreeing with Trump that the lenders have their own valuations, "they've got their own bosses and shareholders they have to answer to," because it's not your fault, it's the fault of these biggest, bestest, most powerful people you're dealing with.





Leaning forward, again indicating the gilded magnificence of the room at Mar a Lago, Trump confidently says, "So they would look at a property like this, I don't even have a mortgage on this property, I don't have a mortgage on most of my properties," says the man who has signed away practically everything he owns to Deutsche Bank to get the money he's living on.





"You know, I used to read where he's overextended, he has so much money he borrowed, and I'm saying, what are they talking about? But actually, the one good thing is that people see what a great company I built. I built a great company. A powerful company. A company that's very lowly-leveraged, with among the best assets anywhere in the world, and you look at this asset, and she has this down to $75 million dollars, I can tell you, it's many times that number. She said, oohh, he evaluated it at 75 or whatever it is, and she valued it at 75, or whatever it is, this is Letitia James, no, but if I were going, I don't even have a mortgage on this property, but if I was going to put a mortgage on this property, the institutions are going to be coming over, they're going to be going through comparable properties all over Palm Beach or wherever it is, Miami, we have them all over, we have tremendous properties..."





Are you following this? This is Mar-a-Lago he's talking about. Trump has been charged in the New York lawsuit with overvaluing his properties to use them as collateral for loans. Letitia James, who did her due diligence and looked up all the comparable properties in Palm Beach, determined that Mar-a-Lago was worth $75 million. The New York attorney general discovered in Trump's financials that that he valued it at $739 million in order to qualify for loans.





What Trump does, in his roundabout, incoherent interview with Hannity, is take a shovel in hand and dig a big hole and jump into it wearing his blue suit and red tie and black lace-up shoes, when says Letitia James doesn't have a case against him for overvaluing his properties on loan applications, but look at me! I'm right here on national television and I'm providing all the proof you need that I overstated the value of my properties, in this case, Mar-a-Lago, which isn't worth what non-billionaire Letitia James said it was worth, but "many times that number."





These public statements by Trump, made on the same day he was sued in New York State, are all admissible in James' lawsuit against him. She says he overvalued his properties. Trump's defense is, no I didn't, and yet here he is admitting that's exactly what he did, and he got away with it because the banks with all the best and biggest and most powerful law firms went along with it and loaned him money, so it's all their fault, not his. And yet it's Donald Trump's name on those loan applications Hannity asked him if he filled out, and it's his name on those valuations, and whether the banks went along with his numbers and loaned him money or not, he attested that what he was putting on those financial documents was true.





That, my friends, is called bank fraud, live on the Sean Hannity show on Fox News for everyone, including Letitia James, to see. And that's why we need a new word for "unhinged."