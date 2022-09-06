September 6, 2022
ASSUAGING NATIVIST QUALMS:
'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings (ELLIOT SPAGAT, 9/05/22, The Associated Press)
As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality."Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here," an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, "These are Romanian."It's a routine task for the Border Patrol in the wee hours in this flat expanse of desert where the wall ends. Migrants from at least 115 countries have been stopped here in the last year, but that may be less striking than what's missing: Mexicans are virtually absent.Instead, families from Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti, Cuba, Brazil, India, and dozens of other countries arrive in Yuma after wading through the knee-deep Colorado River. Their presence reflects how a pandemic-era rule still shapes the journeys of many migrants, even though much of the United States has moved on from COVID-19.
The Right often claims not to object to immigration per se, just to mass immigration from one society. Problem solved. Open the border.
