ASSUAGING NATIVIST QUALMS:

As hundreds of migrants line up along an Arizona border wall around 4 a.m., agents try to separate them into groups by nationality.





"Anyone from Russia or Bangladesh? I need somebody else from Russia here," an agent shouts and then says quietly, almost to himself, "These are Romanian."





It's a routine task for the Border Patrol in the wee hours in this flat expanse of desert where the wall ends. Migrants from at least 115 countries have been stopped here in the last year, but that may be less striking than what's missing: Mexicans are virtually absent.



