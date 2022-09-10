AND YOU DON'T HAVE TO VIOLATE THE TIME-ZONE RULE:

Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade.





"It's not a hard sell at all. A lot of people want this," said Francois Rebello, a former national assembly member in Quebec and a consultant on the project.





Hundreds of travelers would ride a privately operated, overnight train each day if obstacles can be overcome to make the service a reality in coming years, according to a ridership study.





It wouldn't be a high-speed affair. Promoters envision a different experience -- a relaxed ride with a meal and sleep before arriving bright-eyed at the destination. The 14-hour ride would travel through Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Quebec.



