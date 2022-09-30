...AND CHEAPER...:

French automaker Citroen released details of a new electric concept vehicle Thursday, with its CEO telling CNBC that the electrification of individual transport represented an important part of a sustainable future.





In a document outlining the concept, which is called oli, Citroen said it had a target weight of roughly 1,000 kilograms, or one metric ton, and a range of as much as 248 miles.





Citroen said the oli's top speed had been limited to 68 miles per hour. The brand, which is owned by Stellantis

, said "20% to 80% charging" would take 23 minutes.





The automaker added that vehicle parts could be "reused or recycled throughout ownership." According to the document providing details of the oli, it has a "flat bonnet, roof and pick-up bed panels" that are "made from re-cycled honeycomb cardboard."