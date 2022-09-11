...AND CHEAPER...:

September 11, 2022
This Canadian company wants to build a train-plane 'hybrid' that can go 620 miles per hour--take a look (Tom Huddleston Jr., 9/11/22, CNBC)
Toronto-based TransPod recently unveiled plans for a "FluxJet," a fully-electric transportation system that's "a hybrid between an aircraft and a train." The project, currently in the conceptual stage, would involve 82-foot-long, magnetically levitated trains that would carry passengers at roughly 621 miles per hour.That's faster than a commercial jet, and roughly three times the speed of most high-speed trains -- with zero emissions, no less. The FluxJet would rely on "contactless power transmission," where the train would pull power from the existing electric grid through magnetic fields, the company says.
