...AND CHEAPER...:

Toronto-based TransPod recently unveiled plans for a "FluxJet," a fully-electric transportation system that's "a hybrid between an aircraft and a train." The project, currently in the conceptual stage, would involve 82-foot-long, magnetically levitated trains that would carry passengers at roughly 621 miles per hour.





That's faster than a commercial jet, and roughly three times the speed of most high-speed trains -- with zero emissions, no less. The FluxJet would rely on "contactless power transmission," where the train would pull power from the existing electric grid through magnetic fields, the company says.