September 8, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Researchers pluck green hydrogen from the air, without any need for liquid water (Sophie Vorrath, 8 September 2022, Renew Economy)
An electrolyser that collects atmospheric water vapor, including from seemingly "bone dry" air, and converts it into hydrogen has been developed by Australian and international researchers.The breakthrough, led by a team at the University of Melbourne, paves the way to produce renewable hydrogen without the need to consume precious drinking water.In a study published in Nature Communications, the prototype device, which absorbs moisture from the air and splits it into hydrogen and oxygen, is powered by solar and wind.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 8, 2022 7:59 AM