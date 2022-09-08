...AND CHEAPER...:

An electrolyser that collects atmospheric water vapor, including from seemingly "bone dry" air, and converts it into hydrogen has been developed by Australian and international researchers.





The breakthrough, led by a team at the University of Melbourne, paves the way to produce renewable hydrogen without the need to consume precious drinking water.





In a study published in Nature Communications, the prototype device, which absorbs moisture from the air and splits it into hydrogen and oxygen, is powered by solar and wind.