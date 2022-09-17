AMEN, BROTHER:

"I have always thought of Britain as a 'community of communities'," he said.





"That has led me to understand that the Sovereign has an additional duty - less formally recognised but to be no less diligently discharged.





"It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practise through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals."





The King then said that he wanted to carry out his responsibilities as Sovereign "in a way which reflects the world in which we now live" and to continue the work of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in working to preserve freedom of conscience for all beliefs.





"As a member of the Church of England, my Christian beliefs have love at their very heart," he continued.





"By my most profound convictions, therefore - as well as by my position as Sovereign - I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives in accordance with secular ideals.





"The beliefs that flourish in, and contribute to, our richly diverse society differ. They, and our society, can only thrive through a clear collective commitment to those vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit and care for others which are, to me, the essence of our nationhood.





"I am determined, as King, to preserve and promote those principles across all communities, and for all beliefs, with all my heart."