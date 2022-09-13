ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (profanity alert):

The upshot is that Scott blew through $172.2 million bucks to net $8.8 million. The NRSC has cancelled TV buys in key midterm states while Democrats, with nearly twice as much cash in the bank, are ramping up their ads. No wonder Republican donors feel burned.





Mitch McConnell is not happy, letting it be known that he was "concerned" about Scott's disappearing cash debacle as well as what he delicately referred to as "candidate quality."





He means the passel of cretins, head cases, and oafs who got enough Trumpy votes in Republican primaries to advance to the general election in November.





Scott struck back with the imbecilic fury of a person who'd spent too many hours prostrate on that tacky carpet at Mar-a-Lago. In a Washington Examiner op-ed, he accused "smart guy" party leaders and "the DC crowd" of "trash-talking" Republican candidates. "It's treasonous to the conservative cause," huffed Scott.





Yep, Scott thinks the 2022 crop of Trumplet hopefuls are "great candidates," fine folks like Blake Masters, who's challenging Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Masters blames gun violence on "Black people, frankly," while putting out an ad showing him standing in the Arizona desert brandishing a short-barreled shotgun, which is, he snarls, is "designed to kill people."