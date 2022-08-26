YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





California ruled Thursday that all new cars sold in America's most populous state must be zero emission from 2035, in what was billed as a nation-leading step to slash the pollutants that cause global warming.









The Right can rage against the sun until they're as blue in the face as their pills, but if California won't sell gas guzzlers the car companies won't manufacture them.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2022 6:10 AM

