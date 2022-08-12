WHO'D HAVE DREAMT...:

.

The gunman who fired at police and engaged in an hours-long standoff in a corn field after trying to enter the FBI's office in Cincinnati on Thursday has been identified in multiple media reports as someone who was present at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.





The man also apparently left a trail of posts on Truth Social, the social media platform created by former president Donald Trump, announcing his plans to attack the FBI office and indicating that his actions were a direct response to the FBI's search Monday of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. [...]





The 42-year-old Shiffer reportedly posted on Facebook on Jan. 5, 2021, showing him attending a pro-Trump rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington the night before the Capitol was stormed, according to the Times.