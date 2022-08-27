WHAT ABOUT DAYS WITHOUT GRAVITY?:

Australians want their energy on-demand, and individuals, as well as businesses, are increasingly expecting it to come from a renewable source. An essential attribute of our nation's energy system is grid reliability - ensuring that energy generation matches demand in real-time.





The 'why' to the pumped hydro's re-emergence in Australia is its ability to provide firming capacity to the grid. This means it can provide electricity over long time scales, with efficiency, especially during peak demand.





In particular, it supports the national energy grid by storing excess energy when wind or solar is generating, and filling in the gaps when they are not. This firming of renewable energy generation will help to support the country's transition away from fossil fuels.





Pumped hydro projects currently in the pipeline in Australia include Snowy 2.0 in New South Wales, Kidston and Borumba Pumped Hydro Projects in Queensland, Tasmania's Battery of the Nation and a number of other development projects.