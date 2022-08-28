The report notes that this woman -- with "a fake identity and shadowy background" -- allegedly bypassed the security at Mar-a-Lago with relative ease





The FBI has reportedly begun an inquiry into the matter, and "at least three people who live in South Florida said they have been interviewed by FBI agents in the past seven months about Ms. Yashchyshyn's activities." The Post-Gazette added:





Her entry -- multiple trips in and out of the club grounds -- lays bare the vulnerabilities of a facility that serves as both the former president's residence and a private club, and highlights the gaps in security that can take place. "That's his residence," said Ed Martin, a former U.S. Treasury special agent who spent more than two decades in criminal intelligence. "She shouldn't have been in there."





A club guest told the newspaper, "What I'm trying to understand is how did they allow this? How could someone keep coming back -- at that level? This is Mar-a-Lago."





Well, yes, and therein lies the point.



