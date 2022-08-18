August 18, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump's legal woes enter yet another protracted phase (NICHOLAS WU, ANDREW DESIDERIO, KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN, 08/18/2022, Politico)
Donald Trump entered Thursday demanding answers about the basis for the FBI search of his private residence and calling for a swift end to the investigation. Instead, the former president got few new details about the probe and a piece of unwelcome news to boot: the feds are just getting started.That was the message from top Justice Department prosecutors during an hour-long federal court hearing Thursday over whether to publicly release elements of the probable-cause affidavit that led to the unprecedented search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. And it's the latest sign that the Trump legal controversies that have clouded Washington for years may be entering a new protracted chapter.
