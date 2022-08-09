August 9, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Trump tax returns must be given to Congress, federal appeals court says in new ruling (Dan Mangan, 8/09/22, CNBC)
Former President Donald Trump's federal income tax returns and those of Trump business entities must be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee, a federal appeals court panel said in a ruling Tuesday.The 3-0 decision is the latest legal blow to Trump, who has repeatedly lost efforts in federal and state courts to shield his closely guarded tax returns and business-related documents from various investigations. Trump has argued that all of those probes are politically motivated.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2022 6:56 PM