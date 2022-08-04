THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

After Wednesday's revelation that an attorney for Alex Jones accidentally turned over a copy of his entire cellphone to the lawyers suing him on behalf of Sandy Hook parents, a couple of things were obvious. The first was that Alex Jones must be turning redder than ever; the second was that the Congressional committee holding hearings on the January 6 insurrection would probably want those records, too. In an emergency hearing this morning, an attorney for the Sandy Hook parents, Mark Bankston, confirmed that he'd had requests from "several law enforcement agencies," including the January 6 committee, to turn over the phone data, and that he intends to do so "immediately."