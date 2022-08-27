THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

California's newly announced ban on sales of fossil-fuel-burning cars and small trucks starting in 2035 has cleared the way for a similar ban in Massachusetts. That's because of a provision in Massachusetts's new climate change law, as well as a unique feature in federal law that lets California set environmental standards for other US states.





In late 2020, Governor Charlie Baker endorsed a ban on fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035, and language to that effect was included in the climate bill he signed earlier this month. But Massachusetts couldn't enforce the requirement unless California went first.