August 27, 2022
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Massachusetts likely to ban new gas-powered cars, thanks to California (Hiawatha Bray, August 26, 2022, Boston Globe)
California's newly announced ban on sales of fossil-fuel-burning cars and small trucks starting in 2035 has cleared the way for a similar ban in Massachusetts. That's because of a provision in Massachusetts's new climate change law, as well as a unique feature in federal law that lets California set environmental standards for other US states.In late 2020, Governor Charlie Baker endorsed a ban on fossil-fuel vehicles by 2035, and language to that effect was included in the climate bill he signed earlier this month. But Massachusetts couldn't enforce the requirement unless California went first.
California sneezed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2022 6:15 AM