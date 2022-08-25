THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

If fully realized, the move would represent a turnaround for the country's energy policy following 2011′s Fukushima disaster, when a powerful earthquake and tsunami resulted in a meltdown at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.





Most of Japan's nuclear plants have remained idle since then, but attitudes appear to be shifting. Earlier this month, a former executive director of the International Energy Agency said public support in Japan for a nuclear restart now stood at over 60%.





Japan is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.