August 28, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Major works start on giant project that will propel South Australia to more than 80 pct wind and solar (Giles Parkinson, 28 August 2022, Renew Economy)
Construction on the first stage of a giant wind project that will propel South Australia to more than 80 per cent wind and solar has officially begun, and been formally celebrated by the new state Labor government.The 412MW Goyder South wind farm - the first stage of what could be the country's biggest wind, solar and battery hybrid project - is considered one of the best assets in the country, with excellent wind speeds and with what will be, at least for a while, the biggest capacity turbines in the country.
