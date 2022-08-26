THANKS, VLAD!:

The two countries will seek to "dramatically upscale" wind farm projects in the North and Baltic Seas, a statement from Germany's Foreign Ministry said, along with plans to use wind energy to produce green hydrogen which can then be piped to Germany.





A statement from Germany's Foreign Ministry said while Denmark has an abundance of renewable energy sources, its hydrogen needs are expected to be far lower than its neighbor to the south.





As Europe's largest economy phases out fossil fuels, it will increasingly need hydrogen to power its heavy steel and chemical industries.





The ministry said the neighbors would begin a dialogue on building the infrastructure required to transport hydrogen through pipes between Denmark and Germany.





The commitment also includes plans to cooperate on carbon capture and storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.