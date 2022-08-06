THANKS, LIZ:

Few politicians risk losing their next election to take the high ground of just action. Ms. Cheney's performance is all the more admirable when placed next to various Republicans--Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is vying for speaker if Republicans take the House, is a sad example--spinning, squirming, hedging their true views of Mr. Trump lest they and their party lose his support in the midterm elections. The sight is not pretty and gives good reason why politicians, and politics generally, are often held in richly deserved contempt by many Americans.





By dramatic contrast Ms. Cheney bathes not in self-righteousness but genuine righteousness, which is good for the political complexion. She claims to have taken the position she has because she felt it was "right" to do so. "The single most important thing is protecting the nation from Donald Trump," Ms. Cheney said in an interview last month with ABC News. For her, moral rectitude comes before party. This is most impressive--and extremely rare.





As vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, Ms. Cheney has come across as smart, strong and authoritative. She has been asked, if she loses her seat in Congress, whether she might be interested in running for president. Unlikely as that seems, I could see her as a vice-presidential candidate on a non-Trump ticket that promises to return the Republican Party to its first principles. On such a ticket, if successful, Liz Cheney could be for women in this country all the things that Kamala Harris has thus far proved not to be.





My check is in the mail.