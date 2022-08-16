TEAM EPSTEIN:

Sorry Professor Dershowitz, but comparing Trump's case to Hillary Clinton's doesn't make Trump look good. (You neither, for that matter.) (PHILIP ROTNER AUGUST 16, 2022, Bulwark)

Berger admitted that he removed classified documents from the National Archives. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to a $50,000 fine and community service and lost his security clearance.





Clinton was subjected to a massive, far-reaching criminal investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice. Much of the Clinton investigation took place on the public stage, and even though the FBI declined to recommend that criminal charges be brought against her, she was excoriated in a public FBI report that likely cost her the presidency in 2016.





Trump's situation is closer to Berger's than Clinton's. Trump, like Berger, is accused of stealing and carting away government property, including confidential information. Trump's situation, of course, is far worse, since Berger was never accused of refusing to return the documents once he was caught. (More on that in a moment.)





So, yes, there might be some semblance of equal treatment with Berger if Trump were to now plead guilty to a crime. (As an ex-president, he has no security clearance to lose.)





And "equal treatment" to Clinton might mean that Trump should now be subjected to a comprehensive criminal investigation into his mishandling of classified material, leading either to a felony indictment or a public excoriation, like Clinton.





But that's where the equivalency with Clinton ends.



