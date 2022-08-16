OR, AS HE CALLS IT, SHOPPING:





The Justice Department is currently investigating Gaetz for three alleged crimes: paying women for sex, having a sexual relationship with a minor, and for paying that minor to travel with him across state lines (which would be in violation of sex trafficking laws). Thus far, no charges have been brought against Gaetz, who has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. However, Joel Greenberg, Gaetz's apparent "wingman," last year admitted to the sex trafficking of a minor and has been cooperating with investigators leading the Gaetz probe as part of a plea deal.





The Niceville High School's Facebook page says the event, dubbed an "Academy Night," is "an opportunity for high school students to speak directly with Congressman Gaetz." According to Gaetz's website, the Republican congressman will be hosting at least one other Academy Night early in the fall semester. Academy Nights are hosted for students interested in attending the Naval, Military, Air Force, or Merchant Marine academies. Applications for the Naval Academy, for example, require a nomination from an "official source," which can be a U.S. representative from the applicant's district. Each representative has a limited number of nominations to dole out.