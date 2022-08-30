August 30, 2022
ON TO MOSCOW:
Top Pro-Russian Official Shot Dead in Ukraine's Kherson (AFP, Aug. 30th, 2022)
A former deputy who switched allegiance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the occupying Russian forces in the southern region of Kherson has been shot dead, Russian investigators said Monday.Alexei Kovalev, "the deputy head of the military and civil administration in the Kherson region was killed by bullets," the investigators said on Telegram.
U.S. Defense Official: Russia Struggling To Recruit New Soldiers, Turning To Prisons, Elderly (Radio Free Europe, 8/30/22)
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine and said many recruits are older, in bad shape, and are receiving little training.
How well do you need to train cannon fodder?
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 30, 2022 12:00 AM