NOW SWITCH FROM FEAR TO HOPE:

Twenty months into Joe Biden's presidency, there is an emerging trend in the administration's foreign policy. The Biden team has been cobbling together groups of U.S. allies and partners, each comprising countries with shared interests within a geographic region. At the center of each group, setting the agenda, is the United States. This senatorial approach to foreign policy may be the Biden Doctrine: Form "gangs" of partners on issues of importance, and work to reach a desired outcome by exerting as much influence in as many groups as possible--especially when it's impractical to go through the formal "committee" of a multilateral organization.