August 14, 2022
NOT THE HARDCORE NATIVISTS!:
As Trump Document Scandal Grows, His Allies 'Go Dark' And Pull Away (Meaghan Ellis, August 14 | 2022, National Memo)
Former President Donald Trump's allies are reportedly becoming more apprehensive about defending him in wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) latest search warrant executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.On August 12, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey appeared on MSNBC where he weighed in on the latest development."As people around him have learned more details about the extent of what he was keeping there, and the various efforts behind the scenes to get them, short of a search warrant, alarm has grown in recent days when you talk to advisers of the former president," Dawsey said during the Friday discussion.He went on to suggest that he believes their decision to distance themselves from Trump may be a permanent one."Some of them are starting to go dark," he said adding, "and to stay as far away from this as they can."
Trump goes on Truth Social rampage, sharing over a dozen posts, including from accounts with QAnon references (Alia Shoaib, 8/14/22, Insider)
Along with several messages he wrote, Trump reposted over a dozen messages from supporters.Some of the accounts he reposted had names with references to QAnon or the alt-right and pointed to debunked conspiracy theories about the FBI.
You know what they are by their continued defense.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2022 11:36 AM
« THE FUTURE OF AMERICA IS ALWAYS THE PAST OF W: | Main | DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE: »