NOT THE HARDCORE NATIVISTS!:

Former President Donald Trump's allies are reportedly becoming more apprehensive about defending him in wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) latest search warrant executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.





On August 12, Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey appeared on MSNBC where he weighed in on the latest development.





"As people around him have learned more details about the extent of what he was keeping there, and the various efforts behind the scenes to get them, short of a search warrant, alarm has grown in recent days when you talk to advisers of the former president," Dawsey said during the Friday discussion.





He went on to suggest that he believes their decision to distance themselves from Trump may be a permanent one.





"Some of them are starting to go dark," he said adding, "and to stay as far away from this as they can."